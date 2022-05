The Houston Astros have now won ten games in a row following a pair of victories Thursday.

Houston defeated the Minnesota Twins, 11-3 in the first game (which was suspended in the third inning Wednesday night), followed by a 5-0 victory in the night cap.

Yordan Alvarez homered twice in the second game for the ‘Stros, who are 21-11 on the year.

They’ll travel to D.C. Friday night to visit the Washington Nationals at 6 p.m.

Broadcast is on Gospel 97.3 FM.