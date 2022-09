ST. PETERSBURG, Florida – The Houston Astros have clinched another AL West title.

Jose Altuve smacked his 11th leadoff homer of the season and the ‘Stros never looked back as they blanked the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night, 4-0 at Tropicana Field.

Luis Garcia, Hunter Brown and Hector Neris combined for the shutout as Houston claimed its fifth division championship in the last six years.

Game 2 of the series with Tampa is Tuesday at 5:40 p.m.

Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.