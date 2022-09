BALTIMORE, Maryland – The Houston Astros will have to wait on win No. 100 after falling to the Baltimore Orioles Thursday, 2-0 at Camden Yards.

Rookie Kyle Bradish out-dueled Justin Verlander, striking out 10 over 8.2 scoreless innings.

Game 2 of the series is Friday evening at 6:05 p.m. with pre-game starting at 5:35 p.m. on Gospel 97.3 FM.