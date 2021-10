Houston Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. has been left off the ALCS roster.

McCullers tossed 6.2 scoreless innings in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox, but was an early exit in Tuesday’s Game 4 after experiencing forearm tightness.

Framber Valdez will get the start for Houston tonight when it hosts the Boston Red Sox for Game 1 at 7 o’clock at Minute Maid Park.