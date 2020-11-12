Stroman, Gausman take $18.9M; Springer, LeMahieu reject

UNDATED (AP) _ New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman and San Francisco starter Kevin Gausman have accepted $18.9 million qualifying offers for the upcoming season.

Stroman didn’t play at all last season, suffering an injury during restart camp before opting out due to COVID-19 concerns. Gausman had a bounce-back campaign this year, going 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 59 2/3 innings.

Meanwhile, Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, Astros outfielder George Springer, Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (leh-MAY’-hyoo) and Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) have declined qualifying offers by Wednesday’s deadline. Those clubs will receive a draft pick as compensation should their player sign with another team.