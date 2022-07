About 18,000 water customers who are not served by the cities of College Station and Bryan are under more severe water restrictions.

9,300 customers in the Wellborn district have been told to limit outdoor watering to two designated days per week between nine p.m. and six a.m.

8,500 customers in the Wickson Creek district are asked to stop all outdoor watering through Saturday. That is followed by watering on two designated days per week between nine p.m. and six a.m.