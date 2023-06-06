Stoiana, Branstine Earn All-America Honors

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana and Carson Branstine earned ITA All-America honors, the organization announced Saturday. Stoiana garnered honors in both singles and doubles, while Branstine was awarded doubles accolades.

Stoiana led the Aggies all season in singles wins, as the sophomore finished the season fourth all-time at A&M in singles season wins with 38. She reached a program-high No. 2 national ranking in the nation in the Intercollegiate Tennis Associations rankings on April 4 and remained there for the remainder of the season. She entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed, which earned her All-American status.

Branstine partnered with Stoiana on court 1 at the beginning of the season for the Maroon & White. The pair rattled off nine-straight wins, however, with Branstine suffering an injury that cut her season short, as the pair’s record stood undefeated at 9-0. The duo picked up five ranked wins in their nine matches together, this shot them to No. 2 on the ITA doubles rankings and ultimately earned them a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament. The duo could not compete but was still awarded All-America honors for being named as a seeded pairing.