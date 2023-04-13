Stoiana Awarded Third-Straight SEC Player of the Week Honor

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana was named SEC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the third straight week, the league announced Wednesday afternoon. This marked Stoiana’s sixth weekly honor of the season, the 10th of her career, after she finished this week’s matches undefeated with a pair of doubles wins and two ranked singles wins.

The Aggies faced then-No. 64 Ole Miss to begin their week. Opening doubles, No. 69 Stoiana/Mia Kupres secured a quick victory on court 2 over Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher/Rachel Krzyzak (6-1), setting A&M up to take the doubles point. No. 2 Stoiana carried her momentum into singles, as she claimed a commanding ranked win over then-No. 69 Ludmila Kareisova (6-1, 6-4) which clinched the match, 4-0.

In the Maroon & White’s second match of the week, she picked up right where she left off. Stoiana/Kupres claimed their second win of the week with another dominant performance over Mississippi State’s Gia Cohen/Maddie Bemisderfer (6-1). She rounded out her week outlasting her second ranked singles opponent in then-No. 104 Emma Antonaki on court 1 (6-2, 7-5), securing the match sweep, 7-0.

Stoiana and the Aggies head out on their final road trip to close out the regular season with a pair of matches. First, they travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the No. 57 Wildcats Friday, April 14, at the Boone Tennis Complex, with a start time of 11 a.m. CT. The team then continues on to face No. 32 Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday, April 16, at the Currey Tennis Center, with first serve also set for 11 a.m.