Steve Smith Sworn In As Brazos County’s Second Justice On The Texas 10th Court Of Appeals

After more than 20 years as Brazos County district judge, Steve Smith was sworn in Wednesday as the newest justice on the Texas 10th court of appeals.

The three member appellate court hears approximately 400 criminal and civil appeals a year from lower courts in eighteen counties of Texas.

Smith is only the second Brazos County judge in the 98 year history of the 10th court of appeals.

The geography includes Brazos, Burleson, Robertson, Madison, Walker, Leon, Limestone, Freestone, Navarro, Ellis, McLennan, Falls, Bosque, Coryell, Hamilton, Hill, Johnson, and Somervell counties.

Smith plans on seeking a full term in the November 2022 election to the Waco-based appeals court.

Smith has presided over the 361st district court since 1999. Before that, he served as a county court at law judge and municipal judge in College Station.

