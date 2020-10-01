Steelers-Titans date TBA

UNDATED (AP) _ The NFL says the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday, giving the Titans at least one more day to see if the team’s coronavirus outbreak is under control.

One new positive test result came back Wednesday, a day after the Titans had three players and five team personnel test positive for COVID-19.

Coach Mike Vrabel says the Titans are preparing to play as early as Monday. He’s confident the NFL will allow some time to practice before the game. The Titans hope to be allowed back inside their facility Saturday.