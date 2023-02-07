State Senator Charles Schwertner Arrested For DWI By Austin Police

State senator Charles Schwertner, whose district includes Brazos County and much of the Brazos Valley, was arrested on a DWI charge by Austin police.

An Austin police spokesperson said this took place following a traffic stop Tuesday during the midnight hour at the intersection of Avenue B and West 45th Street.

Austin police did not disclose the reason for the traffic stop and the circumstances of what led to the arrest.

Schwertner was booked into the Travis County jail. He was released after posting a $3,000 dollar personal bond.

Schwertner’s district also includes Freestone, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker, and Williamson counties.

WTAW News has requested a statement about the arrest from Schwertner’s chief of staff.