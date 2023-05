State Representative Kyle Kacal of College Station visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about current legislative action, the potential vote on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment, Paxton’s accusation of Dade Phelan, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Listen to “State Representative Kyle Kacal on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.