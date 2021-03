State Representative Kyle Kacal visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Governor Abbott’s executive order, how it impacts rural communities, the power failure in Texas due to winter storms, Representative Raney’s proposed legislation to speed up legislative action, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, March 3, 2021.

Listen to “State Representative Kyle Kacal on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.