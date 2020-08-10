State Representative John Raney Proposes Privatizing DPS Drivers License Offices

The biggest complaint state representative John Raney of Bryan says he gets from constituents is the operation of DPS drivers license offices.

During a recent Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce video conference, Raney says he submit legislation to privatize some or all DL office functions.

Raney says he welcomes ideas from constituents and DPS employees.

Click below for comments from John Raney during the August 5, 2020 B/CS “Chamber Chat” video conference:

Listen to “State representative John Raney of Bryan proposes privatizing some or all of DPS drivers license office operations” on Spreaker.