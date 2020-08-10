State Representative John Raney Proposes Privatizing DPS Drivers License Offices

August 10, 2020 Bill Oliver
Screen shot of the August 5, 2020 Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce "Chamber Chat" video conference with (L) chamber board chairman Phil Shackelford and (R) state representative John Raney of Bryan.
The biggest complaint state representative John Raney of Bryan says he gets from constituents is the operation of DPS drivers license offices.

During a recent Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce video conference, Raney says he submit legislation to privatize some or all DL office functions.

Raney says he welcomes ideas from constituents and DPS employees.

Click below for comments from John Raney during the August 5, 2020 B/CS “Chamber Chat” video conference:

Listen to “State representative John Raney of Bryan proposes privatizing some or all of DPS drivers license office operations” on Spreaker.