State Prison Inmate Gonzalo Lopez Is Dead

The Texas department of criminal justice announced state prison inmate Gonzalo Lopez died Thursday night during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers south of San Antonio.

No law enforcement officers were struck by Lopez’s gunfire.

Lopez was driving a pickup that was stolen from a home west of Centerville earlier on Thursday. That was the location where a family of one adult and four children were found dead earlier in the day.

The victims, who lived in the Houston area, had arrived at a vacation home on Wednesday or Thursday.

As of 1:15 a.m. Friday, the Leon County sheriff’s office has not released the names of those who died.

Click below for comments from Robert Hurst of the Texas department of criminal justice, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “State prison inmate escapee Gonzalo Lopez dies after the discovery of a family of five is murdered west of Centerville” on Spreaker.

Statements from the Texas department of criminal justice:

While investigating leads inside the search perimeter, law enforcement agencies received a call (on Thursday) from an individual who had become concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Law enforcement officers responded to the residence and discovered the bodies of one adult and four children. A 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado, license plate DPV4520, was missing from the residence.

Law enforcement in Atascosa County located the stolen vehicle, disabled it with spike strips, and gunfire ensued. At approximately 22:30, the TDCJ received information that Lopez had been shot by law enforcement in Jourdanton, Texas, South of San Antonio. Lopez has been confirmed deceased, and no law enforcement officers were reported to be harmed during the exchange.