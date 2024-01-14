State Officials Request Conserving Electricity And Location Of A B/CS Warming Center

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) are asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. CT, Monday, Jan. 15. Due to continued freezing temperatures, very high demand and unseasonably low wind, operating reserves for the Texas power grid are expected to be low Monday morning, Jan. 15, before sunrise. ERCOT is expecting similar conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 16. ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities. In a news release, PUCT’s consumer protection rules prohibit electricity providers from disconnecting customers in Texas counties that are experiencing extreme weather conditions. The PUCT news release also says anyone experiencing an outage should first contact their local utility provider for assistance. The PUCT’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) staff will be working Monday, Jan. 15 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) to answer calls and emails from consumers for additional help. To contact CPD, email consumer@puc.texas.gov or call 1-888-782-8477. Residents are also encouraged t follow the PUCT and ERCOT on X (formerly Twitter) (@PUCT and @ERCOT_ISO), Facebook (Public Utility Commission of Texas and Electric Reliability Council of Texas), and LinkedIn (Public Utility Commission of Texas and ERCOT).

A coalition of community based non profits and other organizations has announced there will be a warming center for those who need a place to stay during the upcoming cold snap. The Bryan VFW post on Harvey Mitchell Parkway will be open from Sunday (January 14) at 8 p.m. until Wednesday (January 17) at noon. The Community Action Coalition of Brazos County (CACBC) will be operating the warming center. One of the flyers being distributed by the CACBC also asks for volunteers and donations. More information about volunteering or making a donation is available by calling the VFW at 979-823-0550.