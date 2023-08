Five years in the making, a state historical marker has arrived recognizing the College Station city cemetery.

Sherry Frisk of College Station’s historic preservation committee, who made the announcement during the August 10 city council meeting, invited everyone to the dedication of the historical marker on Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m.

