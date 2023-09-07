State Employee Charitable Campaign Is Underway

This is the first full week of the state employees charitable campaign (SECC) that is administered in our area by United Way of the Brazos Valley.

UWBV president Peggi Goss says state agencies have local coordinators who can provide more information.

Employees can choose from more than 1,000 organizations in the campaign that continues through October 31.

A story on the Texas A&M website says that in the last ten years, Texas A&M system employees have contributed more than $4.4 million dollars. This year’s goal is $520,000 dollars.

Click below to hear comments from Peggi Goss.