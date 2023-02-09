State Approves Additional Pay Raises For Some Bryan ISD And College Station ISD Teachers

Bryan and College Station ISD both announce getting the green light to give additional pay to around 180 teachers in each district.

Both districts have been approved to award what are called teacher incentive allotments from the Texas Education Agency.

Qualifying teachers in Bryan ISD will be given a lump sum payment in June ranging between $3,000 and $25,000 dollars. Teachers who qualify in College Station ISD will receive a lump sum payment between $3,000 and $32,000 dollars in August.

The specific amount depends on the socio-economic makeup of the campus where teachers work and the their state designation as a recognized, exemplary, or master teacher.

News release from Bryan ISD:

We wanted to share some exciting news about the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) in Bryan ISD!

Bryan ISD recently learned the data we submitted from the 2021-2022 school year passed the data test with Texas Tech University! This means we have passed a critical milestone in developing our district’s local designation system.

Now that the overall system and data have been approved, the teachers that Bryan ISD put forward for a designation recommendation will be individually reviewed by TEA, and final determinations will be made no later than late April. Essentially, this means we WILL have teachers who will receive a lump sum payout from the TIA system in June!

Our goal is to continue recruiting, retaining, rewarding, and GROWING top teachers in all areas. We also have our first cohort of National Board Certification Teachers completing their certification process. These teachers will automatically receive a Recognized designation under the TIA system.

While the Texas Education Agency is still verifying individual designations, we know we will have teachers receive life-changing payouts in June. These payouts will range from $3,000-$25,000 depending on the teacher’s designation level and the campus where they serve.

In total, Bryan ISD recommended approximately 180 teachers for one of the three designation levels (Recognized, Exemplary, or Master). Each of these teachers made substantial growth with their students and also performed at the highest level on the Texas Teacher Evaluation & Support System.

We would like to thank the entire Bryan ISD team, as well as the district TIA committee, for all of their hard work over the past two years to get to this moment! We will release more information as it becomes available.

News release from College Station ISD:

College Station ISD has received final approval of its local designation system for the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) from the Texas Education Agency.

This system, which was developed as a result of House Bill 3 in the 86th legislative session in 2019, provides an avenue for teachers to earn additional compensation for exceptional performance resulting in high levels of student achievement.

Within the TIA system, there are three levels of designation – Recognized, Exemplary, or Master. The amount of the annual allotment ranges from $3,000 to $32,000 and varies by the level of designation and socioeconomic need at the campus where the designated teacher works.

CSISD began the process of developing their TIA system more than two years ago, and the initial cohort of 179 teachers who earned a designation based upon performance in the 2021-22 school year will receive their initial allotment payout in August 2023.

The District is in the process of applying to expand the system to additional teaching assignments, with the intent to provide an opportunity for all teachers to earn a designation in the future. More information is available online: www.tiatexas.org.