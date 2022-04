Auston Matthews found the net 2:10 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs edged the Dallas Stars Thursday night, 4-3.

Matthews now has 56 goals on the year, the most for a U.S.-born player in a single season.

Tyler Seguin, Joe Pavelski and John Klingberg all found the net for Dallas, which falls to 40-26-4 on the season.