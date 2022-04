The Dallas Stars picked up a much needed win Tuesday night, edging the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2 in a shootout.

Miro Heiskanen provided the game-winner for Dallas, beating Logan Thompson on a backhand goal.

Goalie Jake Ottinger also came up big, stopping William Karlsson’s shot in the 7th round of the shootout to end it.

With the victory, the Stars (45-30-5) now lead the Knights (42-31-7) by four points for the Western Conference’s final wild card spot