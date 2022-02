A Go Fund Me account has been established to help with the funeral expenses of a family of five who died in a weekend house fire in the Flynn community of Leon County: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gwmv5-funeral-expenses?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1Eq-_EIkcI4ts_a_qzs-6lOhMtqzmcgR-9_to3b2SxN5eyuwwcE2op0_k @Candy95 @lajefa1027fm @willy977fm @MyMaverickRadio @Zone1150 @Peace107fm @WTAWFM