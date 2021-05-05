Stanton Slugs Yanks Past ‘Stros; Garcia, Rangers Rally Past Twins in Extras

Giancarlo Stanton went 4-for-5 with a home run and 3 RBI to lift the New York Yankees past the Houston Astros last night, 7-3 in the Bronx.

There were plenty of boos and bad words being hurled down towards the ‘Stros, who got the better of the Yanks in the 2017 ALCS, the year of the sign stealing scandal.

An error by Houston third baseman Alex Bregman in the sixth inning let New York blow the game open.

__________________

Up in Minnesota, Adolis Garcia belted a two run-dinger in the 10th and the Texas Rangers rallied past the Twins, 6-3.

Down 3-1 in the top of the 9th, Texas scored two runs to tie it up and send it into extras

Kyle Gibson, making his first start against his former team, gave up three runs and

three hits with eight strikeouts.