Stanton, Buxton Lift AL Over NL in 92nd All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES, Calif – New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer, and Minnesota Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton added a solo shot, as the American League nipped the National League, 3-2 in Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game.

Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez picked up the win on the mound, tossing a perfect third inning.

Texas lefty Martin Perez followed up two innings later with a perfect outing of his own.

At the plate, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager came up empty in his lone at-bat and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

Astros teammates Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez sat out.