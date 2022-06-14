Stanford, Auburn Round out Field of Eight in Omaha

Stanford and Auburn have become the latest teams to make the College World Series field after each took Game 3 of their respective Super Regionals Monday.

The Cardinal outslugged UConn, 10-5 while the Tigers edged Oregon State, 4-3.

Auburn’s addition means there will now be four SEC teams in Omaha, as they join Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Texas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Stanford round out the field.

The Aggies will open up the tournament against the Sooners Friday afternoon at 1 o’clock. Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM and radioaggieland.com.