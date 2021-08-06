Standoff With Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies Ends Peacefully

The Brazos County sheriff’s office reports a standoff in College Station ended peacefully after 23 hours and 50 minutes.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

On August 5th, 2021, at around 5:20pm, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office was able to peacefully resolve the standoff on Cypress Dr, in College Station. On August 4th, deputies were given a court ordered writ of attachment, which mandated deputies to pick up an infant living at the residence. The mother and the infant were in the house when deputies attempted to serve the writ at around 5:30pm. The mother was not willing to cooperate with the deputies. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the child, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office used many resources, including its Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT, to begin working towards a peaceful resolution.

The Crisis Negotiation Team began talking with the mother, constantly seeking a safe outcome for the infant, and all parties involved. However, after more than 23 hours of communication efforts between multiple agencies, the mother still remained uncooperative. SWAT was able to observe the inside of the residence, and ensured the child was in a safe location, before entering the residence and retrieving the child and the mother without injury. Both the infant and mother were checked by EMS. The infant was placed in the care of Child Protective Services. The mother was transported by ambulance to be checked for pre-existing issues. There are no criminal charges being pursued in this incident.

We are proud of the professionalism shown by both our Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT, in both their ability to come to a peaceful resolution, and for their patience during this extended standoff.

We are also extremely thankful for the assistance of the Texas A&M Police Department, the Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Texas DPS, College Station Fire Department, Bryan Fire Department, and Child Protective Services. They’re help was critical in ensuring a safe outcome for everyone involved.