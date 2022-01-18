Stafford, Rams Roll Past Cardinals

Matthew Stafford threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams rolled past the Arizona Cardinals last night, 34-11 in the NFC Wild Card Round at SoFi Stadium.

It marked the first ever postseason win for Stafford, who is in his 13th year in the NFL.

LA’s defense kept Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in check most of the night, holding him to 143 total yards and picking him off twice.

With the win, the Rams advance to take on Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round.