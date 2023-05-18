Stabbing In South Bryan Leads To The Arrest Of The Victim’s Brother In Law

A stabbing in a south Bryan neighborhood Wednesday afternoon resulted in a man going to the hospital where he was admitted and was last listed in stable condition.

Bryan police arrested the victim’s brother in law for the stabbing.

22 year old Tyron Harris was also charged with threatening his mother in law with the knife and endangering a child in a stroller who nearby where the stabbing took place.

According to BPD arrest reports, Harris said he committed the stabbing because the victim had a gun.

At least four officers responded to the incident on Garden Acres Boulevard.

Harris is jailed as of Thursday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $90,000 dollars following his arrest on two counts of family related aggravated assault with a weapon and child endangerment.