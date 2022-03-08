Spurs Victory Pushes Popovich Into Tie for Most Career Wins

Dejounte Murray fell two assists shy of a triple-double (26 pts, 10 rebs, 8 ast) as the San Antonio Spurs bested the Los Angeles Lakers, 117-110.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is now tied with Don Nelson for all-time career NBA wins with 1,335.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic scored 31 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Utah Jazz Monday night, 111-103.

The victory was the fifth in a row for Dallas, which improves to 40-25 on the year.

And the Houston Rockets were no match for the Miami Heat, 123-106 in South Beach.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 22 points in the loss.