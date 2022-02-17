Spurs Roll Over Thunder; Rockets Edged by Suns

San Antonio – 114 Oklahoma City – 106

Jakob Pirtle scored 20 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night, 114-106.

Keldon Johnson put up a team-high 22 points for the San Antonio, which has won three of its last four to improve to 23-36 on the season.

Phoenix – 124 Houston – 121

Out in the desert, the Houston Rockets came up short to the Phoenix Suns, 124-121.

Phoenix point guard and former Houston star Chris Paul sat out with a hand injury.

With the loss, the Rockets fall to 15-42.