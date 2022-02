DeMar DeRozan erupted for 40 points against his former team and the Chicago Bulls downed the San Antonio Spurs Monday night, 120-109.

DeRozan played for San Antonio from 2018-21.

Elsewhere, Donovan Mitchell put up 30 points and the Utah Jazz cruised past the Houston Rockets, 135-101.

Houston has now dropped five straight and nine of its last 10.