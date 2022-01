Both the Spurs and the Rockets took it on the chin Monday night.

RJ Barrett scored 31 points and the New York Knicks downed San Antonio, 111-96 at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid put up 31 points for the Philadelphia 76ers as they downed Houston, 111-91 at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets have now dropped three straight and 11 of their last 12.