Spurs’ Owner Gives Reassurance That Team is Not Moving From San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs owner Peter J. Holt says he is not planning on relocating the team.

Speculation about a move surfaced when the Spurs requested to play two of next season’s games at the new Moody Center in Austin.

A letter to San Antonio from Peter J. Holt pic.twitter.com/mj7k22Akoy — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 10, 2022

Holt, a San Antonio native, reassured fans that the games are only to enhance the team’s brand.

The Spurs have called Bexar County home since 1973, when they were a member of the American Basketball Association.

They joined the NBA as part of a merger in 1976.