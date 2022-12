Both the Spurs and the Mavericks took it on the Wednesday night.

Damain Lillard busted out for 37 points as the Portland Trail Blazers ran past San Antonio, 128-112 at the AT&T Center.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic finished with 30 points, but it still wasn’t enough, as Dallas fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 105-90 at the American Airlines Center.