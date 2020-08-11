Spurs keep playoff hopes alive with 123-105 win over Rockets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) _ Keldon Johnson had 24 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio kept alive its chances of becoming the first team in NBA history to make 23 consecutive playoff appearances with a 123-105 win over the Houston Rockets. San Antonio has won three straight and five out of seven inside the bubble. DeMar DeRozan added 23 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 20 points and seven turnovers in his first game back in the lineup for Houston after missing two games with a bruised right quadriceps.