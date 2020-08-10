Spurs Keep Playoff Hopes Alive; Rivers Provides a Spark for the Rockets

Spurs help playoff chances, top Pelicans, Zion 122-113

By TIM REYNOLDS=

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) _ Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs helped their playoff chances. Zion Williamson might have to wait another year for his postseason debut. DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench and the Spurs wasted much of a 20-point, second-half lead before hanging on to beat New Orleans 122-113 on Sunday and hand a big blow to the Pelicans’ postseason hopes. Derrick White scored 16 for the Spurs before leaving early in the third with a bruised knee. Dejounte Murray added 18 for San Antonio. JJ Redick scored 31 points for New Orleans.

Rivers has career-high 41 as Rockets down Kings 129-112

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) _

Austin Rivers had a career-high 41 points off the bench and the Houston Rockets

used a big third quarter to pull away and cruise to a 129-112 win over the

Sacramento Kings. The Kings fell to 1-5 in the bubble after being eliminated

from playoff contention earlier on Sunday when Portland beat the 76ers.

Sacramento’s playoff drought is now 14 years, which is the longest active streak

in the NBA.