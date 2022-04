The San Antonio Spurs saw their season come to an end Wednesday night, falling to the New Orleans Pelicans, 113-103 in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

Devin Vassell scored a team-high 23 points for San Antonio, which wraps up the year at 34-48.

Meanwhile, CJ McCollum finished with 32 points and Jonas Valanciunas put up 22 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans, which advances to take on the LA Clippers for a chance to advance to the playoffs as the eighth seed.