Spring Break Pandemic Recommendations From Texas A&M

The week before spring break starts at Texas A&M, the university’s pandemic website wants students and employees to be tested before and returning to campus.

Students and employees can pick up a test kit without completing an online form this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Free tests will be available again the Monday after spring break, March 21.

Statement from covid.tamu.edu:

In preparation for the spring break holiday, Texas A&M University is encouraging all students, faculty and staff to Protect Aggieland and take advantage of the free testing opportunities on campus. Testing is encouraged prior to travel and upon return to campus.

At-home test kits ready for pick up

Visit a Protect Aggieland table to pick up a test kit without completing an online form during the following dates and times:

Tuesday, March 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. – Safe Spring Break Event (turf area outside of Student Services Building)

Wednesday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to noon – Evans Library Lobby

Thursday, March 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Sbisa Plaza

Request an at-home test kit online here and pick up at the Wehner Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PCR Tests