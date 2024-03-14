As Bryan’s fire chief finishes his third year, Richard Giusti added to the recent promotion of two firefighters to lieutenant, the presentation of red fire helmets.

The chief told those attending the February 9th ceremony, recorded by the city of Bryan, that in addition to family members pinning badges, the chief giving the helmets “is something that is important” and “for a fire chief to give a person their helmet I think is a pretty special thing.”

Last year’s BFD firefighter of the year, Landon Bissett, and the firefighter of the year two years ago, Rickey Mantey, were presented their helmets as part of their promotion.

The chief’s review of the accomplishments of both firefighters were applauded.

Mantey is now a training officer, following severe burns he sustained in the February 2013 Knights of Columbus building fire that claimed the lives of two colleagues and injuries to a third firefighter.

Click below to listen to comments from Richard Giusti from the February 9, 2024 red helmet ceremony.

Listen to “Special promotion ceremony for two Bryan firefighters” on Spreaker.