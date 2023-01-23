Southeast Texas Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Four Bryan Police Officers

Weekend arrests for drunk driving in the twin cities includes a southeast Texas woman who was also charged with threatening to shoot four Bryan police officers and possessing two handguns in her car.

According to BPD arrest reports, the car driven by 22 year old Sarah Lopez of Liberty ran a red light at University and Boonville at a high rate of speed.

Then the car hit a light pole at University near Oakmont Boulevard.

Lopez is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $39,000 dollars on charges of DWI, four counts of retaliation, and unlawful possession of a firearm.