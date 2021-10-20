South Carolina QB Doty to Miss Game at Texas A&M, Rest of the Season

It will be a hobbled South Carolina Football team coming to Kyle Field this Saturday.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer says that starting quarterback Luke Doty is out for the rest of the year after undergoing foot surgery.

Breaking: Luke Doty is done for the year and will have surgery on his foot @GamecockCentral — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) October 19, 2021

Doty suffered the injury in last week’s 21-20 win over Vanderbilt.

The sophomore from Myrtle Beach, SC has played in five games for USC this season, throwing for 975 yards and five touchdowns to go along with three interceptions