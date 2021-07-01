Some Texas A&M Employees Get To Leave Work Friday At Noon

Texas A&M University announced late Thursday afternoon that all non-essential personnel can leave work Friday at noon.

This is after the A&M system announced the early release for all related entities.

At the flagship, employees who provide services to support regularly scheduled university activities should still report to campus on Friday. Questions should be directed to supervisors.

Classes will be held as scheduled Friday, which is the last day for the first summer term.

Finals are Monday; the second term starts Tuesday.

Buses will run as scheduled.

The following will remain open Friday despite the early release: Student Recreation Center, Student Health Services, Memorial Student Center and the Becky Gates Children’s Center.

Remote campuses may have alternate holiday schedules and should consult with their respective HR contacts for additional information.

News release from Texas A&M:

Texas A&M University announced Thursday that all non-essential personnel can leave work at noon Friday, July 2 in observance of Independence Day.

Texas A&M employees who provide services to support regularly scheduled university activities Friday should still report to campus. Questions should be directed to supervisors.

Classes will be held as scheduled Friday, which is the last day for the first summer term. Finals are Monday; the second term starts Tuesday.

Buses will run as scheduled. The following will remain open despite the early release: Student Recreation Center, Student Health Services, Memorial Student Center and the Becky Gates Children’s Center.

Remote campuses may have alternate holiday schedules and should consult with their respective HR contacts for additional information.

Employees required to work during this special release time will be given state compensatory time off to take within the next 12 months, and/or may have their current work schedule adjusted appropriately by their department.

The Texas A&M University System announced the early release for all related entities.