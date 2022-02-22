Some Prison Time For A College Station Man For Evading Police Last June

A College Station man is heading to prison for at least six months for evading a College Station police officer last June.

A plea agreement reached in Brazos County district court with 23 year old Zohaib Ayub also includes guilty pleas from last February to felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of drug possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Punishment for the felony evading plea starts with 180 days in prison. The judge who took the plea will decide after six months of what is called shock probation whether Ayub continues a ten year prison term.

Ayub could be placed on probation for five years, perform 200 hours of community service, and pay a $1,000 dollar fine.