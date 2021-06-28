Some New Information On Monday About Friday’s Gunfire Death Of Two Men In College Station

College Station police continue to ask for assistance from witnesses who have not spoken with investigators about last Friday’s shooting death south of Bee Creek Park.

On Monday, WTAW News received an update from CSPD, stating the victim and the suspect attended what was described as a social gathering on Longmire Court.

And there are believed to be connections with that shooting and the shooting death of a second man in Bee Creek Park.

Otherwise, CSPD is not releasing what they know about the circumstances that led to the death on Longmire Court, according to the department, to protect the integrity of the investigation.

As previously reported, the man who died in the park raised his gun towards an officer. That’s when the officer fired one shot that struck the man. The officer remains on paid administrative leave.

Original story:

College Station police report two people are dead following gunfire Friday afternoon west of the former police department headquarters.

According to CSPD social media, officers were on an unrelated call south of Bee Creek Park on Valley View Drive when they heard gunfire.

About a block away on Longmire Court, officers found a man who was shot.

While some officers were giving aid, other officers responded to a report of a person inside Bee Creek Park who was armed.

One of the first officers to arrive at the park located a man with a handgun. When the man raised his gun towards the officer, the officer fired one round, striking and killing the armed man. He was identified as 22 year old Albert Wayne Finnie Jr. of Navasota.

The man who was found shot on Longmire Court also died. He was identified as 30 year old Delshawn Jamar Wadlington of College Station.

CSPD is still searching for someone who ran away from the Longmire Court shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

CSPD’s response to the gunfire resulted in the city of College Station closing the Adamson Lagoon swimming pool. Those who had to leave were given rain checks.