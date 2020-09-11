Some Brazos County Governmental Employers Changing Vacation Policies Due To The Pandemic

At least three governmental employers in Brazos County have modified employee vacation policies due to the pandemic.

Brazos County commissioners at this week’s meeting unanimously supported county judge Duane Peters proposal to allow employees to carry over 75 percent of unused vacation time instead of 50 percent.

Bryan ISD employees who are on a contract can use their unused non-duty days from the last school year through July 31st of next year. All other days automatically roll over for everyone else in BISD.

Blinn College is carrying over vacation, discretionary, and leave balances into the new fiscal year.

No adjustments are being made at Texas A&M, the cities of College Station and Bryan, and at College Station ISD.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters during the September 8, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting: