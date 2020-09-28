Software Provider Used By Brazos County Hit By Ransomware Attack

Brazos County’s chief information technology officer does not believe they are at any risk from one of their third party software providers following a ransomware attack last week.

The Associated Press reported Tyler Technologies told its clients last Wednesday that an unknown intruder compromised its phone and I-T system.

Brazos County CIO Eric Caldwell tells WTAW News they received no direct contact from Tyler. Caldwell says they learned of the attack “through other channels.”

Caldwell added “We have researched this and do not believe we are at any risk.”

Tyler Technologies provides Brazos County’s online court software system. Some parts of Justiceweb are available to the public.

Reported by the Associated Press September 25, 2020:

DALLAS (AP) — A major U.S. provider of software services to state and local governments has acknowledged it was hit by a ransomware attack. That comes two days after Tyler Technologies told clients an unknown intruder had compromised its phone and information technology systems. Tyler said in a Friday statement that it confirmed the intruder used ransomware but did not provide further details, citing an ongoing investigation. A spokesperson for the Dallas-area company did not directly answer a question about whether it paid to have its systems unlocked. Ransomware purveyors break into networks and siphon out valuable data before scrambling them and demanding payouts.