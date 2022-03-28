Softball Powers Past No. 17 Georgia, 16-8

Story by Shelby Hild, Athletics Communications

ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M softball team (19-12, 2-7 SEC) needed just six innings to power past the No. 17 Georgia Bulldogs (29-5, 4-2 SEC), 16-8, on Sunday afternoon at Jack Turner Stadium.

The Aggies’ 16 runs marked the most scored on the road in Southeastern Conference play since scratching 16 across at South Carolina on April 2, 2017. Freshman Katie Dack hit the team’s third grand slam of the season, while Haley Lee led the way at the dish with three hits.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

Makinzy Herzog: 1-for-1, 3 R, 3 RBI, HR, 3 BB

Haley Lee: 3-for-5, 2 R, RBI

Rylen Wiggins: 1-for-2, 3 R, 2 RBI, 3 BB

Katie Dack: 1-for-3, 2 R, 4 RBI, HR, BB

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

Emiley Kennedy: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

Makinzy Herzog: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 K

Grace Uribe: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

With bases juiced in the opening frame, back-to-back walks issued to Makinzy Herzog and Morgan Smith helped the Aggies take an early 2-0 lead. In the next at-bat, Katie Dack crushed a grand slam to centerfield to extend A&M’s cushion to six runs, forcing a pitching change by the Bulldogs.

Georgia responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, before walking in a second run with bases loaded.

A two-run bomb by Herzog with two outs in the second pushed the Aggies back ahead by six.

The Bulldogs broke open scoring in the bottom of the third, tacking four runs on the board to cut into their deficit, trailing 8-6.

After a single and stolen base, Haley Lee went charging home in the top of the fourth with an RBI single from Trinity Cannon.

Georgia got two runs back in the fifth, but a play by Rylen Wiggins at second base left the bases loaded for the Bulldogs.

A&M busted open the top of the sixth, tacking on six more runs to charge ahead 16-8, before a double play and ground out to Cannon at third in the bottom of the frame sealed the run-rule victory for the Aggies.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M will travel to face the Houston Cougars on Wednesday. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 5 p.m.

