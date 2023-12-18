Snook Man Released From Jail After Posting Bonds On Charges From Brazos And Robertson Counties

A Snook man is out of the Brazos County jail after posting bonds on multiple charges from Brazos and Robertson counties.

41 year old James Dowling was arrested last Thursday after leading troopers on a chase in College Station.

While in jail, he was served arrest warrants from Robertson County on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, armed robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

WTAW News has contacted the Robertson County district attorney’s office requesting more information.

And Brazos County online court records also show Dowling is awaiting trial on a DWI charge from last July.

Dowling was released Saturday after posting bonds on all charges from the two counties that totals $104,000 dollars.

The DPS charges from the chase are evading arrest, reckless driving, driving with an invalid license with prior convictions, and throwing away suspected methamphetamine.

Original story, December 15, 2023:

College Station police reported Thursday’s (December 14) closure of the freeway off ramp northbound at Rock Prairie Road and closing the northbound frontage road at College Station’s Baylor Scott & White hospital was to assist DPS troopers and Brazos County sheriff’s deputies retrieve evidence from a pursuit.

DPS arrest reports made available on Friday (December 15) said a Snook man was arrested for evading, reckless driving, driving with an invalid license with prior convictions, and throwing away suspected methamphetamine.

The frontage road was closed in order for troopers to search for the drugs.

DPS arrest reports say the car driven by 41 year old James Dowling nearly caused several collisions before crashing into a pole sign at Longmire and Ponderosa.

Dowling, who remained jailed Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $37,000 dollars, is also awaiting trial on a DWI charge from July 2023.

Online jail records show this the 19th time Dowling has been booked in the Brazos County jail since August of 1999.