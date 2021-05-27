The Brazos Valley African American Museum is one of six locations in Texas to host the Smithsonian traveling exhibit, Water/Ways.

Oliver Sadberry, curator, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the exhibit, when it will be on display, the need for volunteers, and more.

Listen to “Smithsonian Exhibit Coming to Brazos Valley African American Museum” on Spreaker.

News release from BVAAM:

That’s right! The Brazos Valley African American Museum in Bryan, TX is one of six sites across the state to host this traveling exhibit which will criss cross the state over the next 11 months.

This massive, colorful, informative and interactive exhibit will wind and curve its way through the African American Museum (we measured; it’ll fit!), provoking contemplation, conversation and community awareness.

The Smithsonian’s Water/Ways traveling exhibition dives into water’s environmental and cultural impact. Water impacts climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. It inspires art and music.

The exhibition explores water’s effect on landscape, settlement and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality. It looks at how political and economic planning have long been affected by access to water and control of water resources.

Exhibition Dates: May 29 – July 10, 2021

Grand Opening: May 29th, 10 am – 4 pm CDT

Brazos Valley African American Museum

Free Admission

“Water/Ways” is part of Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions. To learn more about Hometown Teams and other Museum on Main Street exhibitions, visit www.museumonmainstreet.org.

Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress. Water/Ways has been made possible in Bryan, Texas by the Texas State Historical Association and in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the City of College Station and the City of Bryan through the Arts Council. Additional supporters include Lone Star Storage. For information about programming opportunities and tours please contact museum@bvaam.org.

Email Wayne Sadberry, curator@bvaam.org to sign up and volunteer during the Grand Opening or for a Thursday, Friday (1-5pm) or Saturday (10am-4pm) during the exhibition tour.