Slow Start To Early Voting In The College Station City Council Runoff Election

The first two days of early voting in the College Station city council runoff election has generated a turnout of less than one half of one percent, compared to the number of voters for the place five seat in last month’s general election.

Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock says 105 voted on Monday and Tuesday.

The November general election drew 28,379 voters. And the number of registered voters for the runoff is 59,934.

Early voting continues at the College Station Utilities training center on Graham Road.

Voting hours Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Early voting resumes next Monday through Friday. And election day for the runoff is December 15.